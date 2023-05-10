Fire engulfs sawmill building at C.C. Allis & Sons

A fire completely destroyed a sawmill building on the property of C.C. Allis & Sons, Inc. in Orwell Township late Monday evening.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

ORWELL — A fire consumed and completely destroyed a building on the property of a local lumber and hardware business.

A sawmill building caught fire at CC Allis & Sons, Inc. shortly before midnight on Monday. The business is located on CC Allis Road in Orwell Township. The property consists of multiple facilities that include the sawmill building and the hardware store.

