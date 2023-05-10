Fire engulfs sawmill building at C.C. Allis & Sons

ORWELL — A fire consumed and completely destroyed a building on the property of a local lumber and hardware business.
A sawmill building caught fire at CC Allis & Sons, Inc. shortly before midnight on Monday. The business is located on CC Allis Road in Orwell Township. The property consists of multiple facilities that include the sawmill building and the hardware store.
“Initial responders arrived to find the building fully involved in flames, and immediately began suppressing the fire,” according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
No employees were on site at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the sawmill building, but it was completely destroyed by the flames. Two fill sites for water were created at the Robinson Pond, Rosenheck stated. First responders left the scene after 4 a.m. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the fire is not considered suspicious.
Responding fire departments consisted of Herrickville, Rome, Leraysville-Pike, Wyalusing Valley, Wysox, Windham Township, Laceyville-Good Will, Rush, Towanda and North Towanda. Firemen from Athens Borough, Smithfield Township, Laceyville-Good Will, Wilmot and Troy provided cover up, while the Warren Township Fire Department stood by in-station in the northeast. Respondents also included EMS from Guthrie and HOPS Ambulance. Also on scene were Bradford County Public Safety officials, from the rehab and drone teams, Claverak, the road crews of Orwell and Herrick townships, and B and K Excavating.
