Flames burst from the front door of a home on Porter Road during a house fire on Monday evening. Fire crews from Troy, Canton and South Creek volunteer fire departments helped fight the house fire, which started a little after 6 p.m. No other information was confirmed prior to the Review’s Monday night deadline.
Fire engulfs Troy home
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
