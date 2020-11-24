Flames burst from the front door of a home on Porter Road during a house fire on Monday evening. Fire crews from Troy, Canton and South Creek volunteer fire departments helped fight the house fire, which started a little after 6 p.m. No other information was confirmed prior to the Review’s Monday night deadline.

