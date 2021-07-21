Fire training facility gets county planning approval

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The proposed development of a fire training facility near the Northern Tier Career Center in North Towanda Township received approval from the Bradford County Planning Commission Tuesday.
Proposed by the Bradford County Fireman’s Association for along Tomahawk Road, the site will include a 25,000 square foot concrete pad with a steel tactical training structure that can accommodate a variety of training exercises, including harness and rope work, fire, and smoke-filled environments. County Planner Megan Wanck noted that two accesses to the site are proposed from the career center’s south parking lot off of Career Center Lane.
Commissioners previously noted that the facility will cut down on the travel required for training and bring others into the community.
Planning and Public Safety Director Matt Williams said all engineering comments on the plan were “minor in nature” and mostly administrative. Responses to technical comments from planning and the Bradford County Conservation District’s NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) review are expected to be in hand within the next two weeks.
The Bradford County Planning Commission issued conditional preliminary approval pending the receipt of the responses.
