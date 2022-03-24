TOWANDA — An old 911 center in the county will be demolished today, but not before it served one last purpose on Wednesday – to train local firefighters.
Multiple fire departments participated in the training that occurred at the old Bradford County Emergency Management Agency, which is located next door to the new one on VanKuren Drive.
Fire departments at the training included Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, Towanda, North Towanda, Ulster, Wysox, the Monroe Hose Company and the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“We actually trained in it one month ago, but we were limited as to what we could do because it still had electric,” said North Towanda Fire Chief Gerald Sheets.
With all of the utilities unhooked and multiple supplies out of the way, the building was prime for some real world firefighting simulations.
“We are doing a lot of scenarios upstairs, downstairs and on the roof. It’s a free building to do this kind of training,” said Sheets. “We usually don’t get a lot of buildings where you can say ‘go in and tear it up.’”
Scenarios practiced included hose line advancements, cutting through walls and roofs and extracting people from buildings, while fake smoke was used to mimic actual smoke conditions.
Firefighters went into the downstairs of the building, which was pitch black and they learned to go from room to room to inspect the area using only their hands and flashlights.
“It is completely black down there because there are no windows, so it replicates a real world situation as far as no visibility, so that’s also good for training,” Sheets said.
Although he said that the current training facility for firefighters in the county is great, it isn’t quiet the same as some households.
“It has steel walls in it, so it’s not the same as having a timber constructed building like the old 911 center where you can go in and physically have to cut a hole through a wall to go from one room to the other,” Sheets said.
Firefighters were also on the roof cutting holes to help them practice the technique of creating ventilation.
“When you have a fire in a building, heat and smoke rises, so a cut hole in the roof pulls the heat and smoke out to relieve the pressure and conditions of the fire down below. Especially if a civilian is involved, it can make the difference between life and death,” Sheets said.
Ultimately, he was proud of every fire company’s determination and willingness to train in a facility that will be gone soon.
“This old building will definitely help out our firefighters one last time,” he said.
