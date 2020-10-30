ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Current state and local policies allowing only responders living within township to collect current income and property tax incentives brought about concerns from Athens Township Supervisors, especially since many of their volunteer firemen live outside of the township.
The state of Pennsylvania allows municipalities to have an ordinance to give a financial incentive to active volunteer firemen. They can do it either through a credit when they file their income taxes or as part of their normal income taxes, or they can credit their municipal portion of their spring real estate taxes.
During Wednesday’s township meeting, supervisors noted that policy wasn’t fair because it doesn’t consider volunteers who are not residents of the township.
“I think we need to have that option,” said Secretary Robin Smith.
In order to receive all of the refunds they are due, taxpayers would need to send a copy of their ordinance and fill out a provided form for the supervisors to then get a quote. Smith noted that they could likely do the property tax portion themselves in-house.
Several supervisors agreed that active volunteer firemen should be able to qualify for a tax incentive depending on how active they are.
“We’ve been looking on a way to give a little incentive to our volunteer firefighters who spend a lot of time training, fighting fires, and volunteering to support fundraising activities,” said Supervisor George Ballenstedt.
He said that the fire department receives $100,000 in annual funding from the township under a contract. In addition to that, the fire department often raises over $120,000 in grants and fundraising each year.
Since a lot of fundraising efforts are organized by volunteer firemen, Ballenstedt pointed out that the board should take a look at what constitutes being “active enough” to get the incentive.
“We’d have to get a notarized list from the chief of the people who are eligible each year, by the end of November,” he said, “From there, they all have to decide to turn in a form one way or another, and decide which one (tax incentive) they want to go for.”
Solicitor John Thompson said that he didn’t realize there were enough volunteer firemen who didn’t live within the township to consider changing the qualifications for receiving the incentive. He told the supervisors that he would review instruction for any additional guidance and that they would revisit the discussion in a later meeting.
