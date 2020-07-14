ATHENS BOROUGH — It’s been more than a month since fireworks started exploding in the skies, pretty much night after night, in the Valley.
On Monday, a group of Athens Borough residents were asking their council about what could be done, which prompted some initial discussions from borough representatives and a willingness to look more into the issue.
Some of those sharing their concerns stressed the impact that fireworks can have on both animals and the veteran population suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Vietnam veteran Michael Ross, who had 25 years of active duty, said he can build himself up to handle occasional fireworks displays with his PTSD. But at 76 years old, he has become concerned for his health with the repeated explosions in the evening sky.
“I get thanked every day for my service,” said Ross, “and then every night I have to call the Athens Borough police because I’m laying in bed, wanting to crawl under the bed. I just lay there and shake night after night after night.”
For resident Jim Canning, whose service includes time in Iraq as part of the U.S. Army National Guard, these fireworks bring him back to having a gun pointed in his face while driving slowly through an alley.
“And as he fires, he goes down,” Canning recalled. “You don’t know how he missed, why you are still alive, you just hit the gas and get out of there as quick as you can. The next thing is small arms fire and explosions behind you. That is what I hear and what I see after a night of constant fireworks.”
As a former humane law officer for Bradford and Sullivan counties, Canning also brought up a story of a dog in the borough that had jumped through a plate glass window after a “boomer” went off near its home. Luckily, he said, the owners came home in the nick of time before the dog could run away.
“I’ve lost count of how many dogs have run away because of fireworks,” he added.
Resident Martin Hill said he is only trying to live a quiet life, but can’t enjoy the comfort of his home with explosions all around.
“I realize there is a time and place. Everyone should be free to enjoy the Fourth of July and the fireworks around them, but we’ve had fireworks going off in our neighborhood for three or four weeks beforehand and up until just a couple of days ago,” said Hill. “I think that’s out of bounds.”
Resident Stephanie Jenkins also shared frustrations, especially with a family member in her home with PTSD and a dog who gets in a protective mode when the fireworks go off.
“She’s not scared, she’s not terrified, she’s patrolling,” Jenkins explained. “I would like whoever has the fireworks on First Street to have to replace my carpeting because she has totally walked the path from the front to the back 600 times because she wants to protect her home and her family.”
According to resident Marjorie Ross, who led the public appeal Monday, the state “let the genie out of the bottle” with the 2017 repeal and replacement of the Fireworks Act of 1939, which allowed residents who are at least 18 years old to purchase consumer-grade fireworks.
The law comes with certain guidelines, including that they can’t be fired at a motor vehicle or building, can’t be discharged within 150 feet of a normally occupied structure, and can’t be launched by someone under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, according to a summary on the Pennsylvania State Police’s website.
Mayor Skip Roupp noted that issues with fireworks are being experienced all across the state.
Solicitor Jonathan Foster Jr. said this is primarily a state issue due to the nature of the law, although police Chief Chris Hutchison said his office has been approaching these incidents as a “public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm that serves no legitimate purpose,” per the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.
Marjorie Ross asked that the borough coordinate with other local municipalities so that any local solutions are put in place uniformly throughout the Valley.
“It’s not my purpose to stop people from enjoying fireworks. I love fireworks,” she said. “Fourth of July gets us all out there in the community and we all enjoy the display. But sitting on your couch at 11:30 or 1 in the morning, watching TV, and to be jarred awake like that ...”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.