The sky over different parts of Bradford County burst with color Sunday in celebration of the Fourth of July. Many like the Kafka and Ridenour families came out to the Troy Fairgrounds for the free show put on by the Bradford County Special Projects Group, as captured by reporter Erik Berggren, while Alexis Ward provided the view from the longtime tradition at the Lent Farm and Jamie Vroman snapped a shot from the Monroe Hose Co.’s display. Vroman said Monroe Hose Co. put on an excellent show.