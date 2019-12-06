TROY — A line twisted around the Tops parking lot in Troy on Thursday night and free Christmas trees flew off the truck and onto the tops of vehicles.
As the first night of Victory Church’s 13th annual Operation Free Christmas Tree event aimed to deck local halls, congregation members hoped it would also brighten local hearts.
“We love Christmas trees because they look good, they smell good, but most of all they remind us of God’s love when He gave His only Son Jesus to die on a tree for you and me. That’s how he paid for the greatest gift of all eternal life,” stated Pastor Josh Payne.
Community members were welcomed to the Tops parking lot starting at 6 p.m. where they could pick their own Christmas tree free of charge and enjoy a steamy cup of free hot chocolate with real whipped cream from Bradford County dairy royalty.
Payne emphasized that the trees are given free “just like salvation” and the event is a way for the church to connect with area residents, show them the love of God, that they are important to Him and to help meet needs not only spiritually but in practical ways as well.
The free Christmas trees are also one way to encourage community members to be kind to each other and “plant a seed of generosity,” according to Payne.
Operation Free Christmas Tree will return to the Tops parking lot in Troy tonight at 6 p.m. to give away trees while supplies last.
