LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A new fall community event presented on Saturday may be the first of many to come for the Sayre Area School District and local residents.
The school district hosted the First Annual Fallin’ Into Fun event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield Township.
“We had a larger turnout than what we initially thought for being the first annual event, so we think we will do this every year,” said Deb Agnew, a Sayre school district board member.
The event gave children the opportunity to walk the nature trails and make arts and crafts.
Pumpkins were donated to the event for kids to paint on and there was a table for people to make paintbrushes out of twigs and leaves.
Kids went on an apple hunt on the nature trails where they won prizes for finding apples with stickers on them and a baking contest was held for three judges to eat and decided the top three apple-based baked goods.
“We wanted to bring more attention to the Environmental Center and have people explore the trails and and promote the pavilion as a place to spend time and be outside,” said Michelle Murrelle, the principal of H. Austin Snyder Elementary School.
Murrelle brought up the idea of hosting a nature walk at the center and then school board members thought it would be good to add in fun activities that could make it into a big family outing.
“You can put down phones, get away from technology, be outside and engage in activities that people cannot do indoors like going on nature walks,” said Murrelle.
