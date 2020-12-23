ATHENS BOROUGH – Penn-York Opportunities, Inc. held its First Annual Awards Presentation in recognition of its employees from just one to 20 years of service yesterday.
Penn-York dates back to 1968, when founder Mrs. Sharlene Bogutski first started building on the idea for a handicap center when she and her family asked for donations towards a memorial fund for her 11-year-old son in lieu of flowers when he passed away from a brain tumor.
Due to her dedication of setting up meetings with people in fields such as mental health and employment centers, the first version of a Penn-York Opportunities workshop opened in October of that year on North Keystone Avenue.
After being president of the Penn-York Women’s Auxiliary for six years and having to switch its location once again, Bogutski settled the facility at its current location at 101 South Main Street in the borough when Ingersoll Rand donated their old employee clubhouse building for free.
Penn-York today provides job training, transition from work to school and in-home to community trainings, and other opportunities to those with developmental disabilities and special needs in the Valley and surrounding areas.
Tuesday’s presentation kicked off on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. and immediately followed a drive-thru award presentation by the managing staff.
After Executive Director Gena Bond kicked off the Zoom presentation, Sarah Watson gave a special shoutout to Penn-York’s newest employees in 2020: Kenny Foss, Jen Catlin, Brian Fenton, Michele Watkins, Glenn Trick, and Chris Anders.
The following employees were recognized for completing one to 20 years of service at Penn-York:
- One year of service – Kayla Brown, Wendy Kraemer, Heather Comereski, Jared Davis, Marie McNeal, Jessica Allen, Vicki Slomian, Connie Ballentine, Vanessa Bonning, Nicole Kinney, and Taylor Hartford
- Two years of service – Katie Carpenter, Cherri Zello, Cindi Corder, Ginny Dickerson, Wendi Capone, Chasity Murphy, Joy Pike, Sarah Watson, Misty Doane, Kyle Thompson
- Three years of service – Judy Manchester and Wendy Kraemer recognized Gena Bond, Meagan Thornsbury, and Kambrya Mosier
- Four years of service – Linda Mandeville credited Niq Sinsabuagh, Miranda Nichols, Patti Ackley, and Chelsea Platt
- Five years of service – Richard Stether
- Nine years of service – Linda Mandeville
- 10 years of service – Johanna Suleski
- 11 years of service – Christina Ray
- 12 years of service – Sam Krause
- 13 years of service – Judy Hulslander
- 14 years of service – Sue Lattimer
- 20 years of service –Wendy McClure
Penn-York thanked the following board members and employees for their work “behind the scenes”: Judy Manchester, Lois Allen, Brenda Benninger, Pam Diehl, Margaret Johnson, Chris Jones, Steve Novak, Jacob Reynolds, Linda Scopelliti, Bernie Smith, and Amanda Boyer.
“It was something that we hadn’t done before, and we believed that we needed to celebrate our greatness,” said Bond, executive director “We do a lot of really wonderful things at Penn-York and we serve some really wonderful people, and without this team putting in the time everyday – they ensure people’s health and safety everyday. We wanted to say “thank you” and we wanted to recognize people’s hard work and commitment.”
The managing staff at Penn-York had wanted to host a banquet in appreciation for its employees earlier this year and the plans kept getting pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bond said that the managers wouldn’t let the “circumstances of 2020” stop them from celebrating their staff.
Yesterday’s drive-thru award presentation was COVID-19 safe as employees drove on up and were greeted by their managers wearing masks and holding up signs while cheering.
