The first Bradford County death caused by the COVID-19 virus was of an 84-year-old Athens Borough woman, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman on Thursday.
Carman pronounced Mary Mack, 84, dead at 12:05 p.m. at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Monday afternoon. The cause of death was respiratory failure and pneumonia caused by the COVID-19 virus.
The coroner said that she had contracted the virus at a small, private gathering of a few individuals days before she was admitted to the hospital after showing a fever and shortness of breath in the emergency room. Mack was tested for the virus and test results confirmed the virus a few days later.
All others at the small, private gathering have been tested for the virus and are either quarantined or hospitalized, according to Carman.
Mack was born in Lycoming County and resided in Athens Borough.
