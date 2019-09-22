TROY — Glasses clinked to raise money for the Troy community on Saturday in Alparon Park’s first Uncap, Uncork, Unwind Brew and Wine Festival.
The wine and beer event featured a variety of food and alcohol vendors as well as live music, Mack’s Chainsaw Art and a Jeep Show that featured over 80 vehicles.
Troy Fair Board President Cathy Jenkins stated that the fundraiser benefits maintenance at Alparon Park and is one of the events planned after the flooding of the Troy Fair two years ago.
After a successful raffle last winter, Jenkins said the brew and wine festival was met with great weather and a good turn out as well.
Jenkins stated that Alparon Park has just recently begun allowing events with alcohol on property and that no problems have arisen.
“Alparon Park never had events with alcohol so we decided to give it a chance and brought in a lot of different vendors and music and seems like people are happy, it’s not an issue,” she said.
Jenkins stated that proceeds from the festival will be placed in the Alparon Park general fund too, with earnings from events like the Troy Fair and the Endless Mountains Maple Festival, which sources the funding for the non-profit organization.
Jenkins stated that the park is still trying to fix flood issues from two years ago, a $250,000 project, and also needs to change their water system.
She reported that while the Maple Festival saw lower than average attendance probably due to “chilly” weather, the Troy Fair saw approximately 52,000 people, which is slightly above average.
Along with raising money to keep Alparon Park functioning well, Jenkins stated that events such as the brew and wine festival draw business to Troy and to the park which has a shooting range, horse arena, 4-H building and offers its exhibit halls for events, as well as space for the general public to walk, bike and play sports for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.