First Citizens urges customers to keep close eye on accounts as they fight new fraud methods

TROY — As the first month of 2020 is halfway completed it’s been made evident that, unfortunately, financial hackers have continued to advance debit card scams in the new decade.
An “increase in debit card fraud” notice has appeared on First Citizens Community Bank’s website and while this could be concerning as the company has numerous locations in Bradford County, First Citizens’ Director of Marketing Kathleen Campbell has stated that fraud is a threat nationally and is not related to a breach at First Citizens specifically.
“Let me assure you that we’ve had no breach,” Campbell said. “All of our customer’s personal information such as tax identification, birthdates, account numbers (and) PINs are all secure. What is happening is related to yet another incident of debit card fraud.”
Campbell explained that the debit card fraud “that all banks have seen in the past” has largely been related to breaches at non-bank companies, many that have received national press coverage such as Wawa Convenience Store Company, Verizon Wireless and Target.
More recently however, hackers have begun a new method of attack that bypasses outside companies, she said.
“Fraudsters are up to something new this time for banks to battle,” Campbell told. “They are producing (a) series of card numbers and then using them online to make a purchase. If the purchase gets denied, they know that number isn’t any good. When they get through with a purchase, then they know they have created a valid card and they make more purchases.”
Campbell stated that once they find a card number that is valid, the “fraudsters” usually begin stealing by making very small purchases, sometimes as low as $1, so that the card’s legal owner will not notice a change in their account balance but move to large purchases once the small purchases are approved.
Customers are not liable for financial losses caused by fraud and any money stolen is returned to them once they notify the bank, Campbell said.
The First Citizens Community Bank website urges customers to pay close attention to their accounts, never give out personal information over the phone or through email and to contact a bank representative immediately if any suspicious activity is found either through a local branch or by contacting (800) 808-6402 if suspicious activity is found after normal calling hours.
