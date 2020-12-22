SAYRE — The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the first grant award from the David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund. The Bradford County Bar Association established the fund in attorney David Keeffe and his wife Carol’s memory after they were tragically killed. “David was a member of the Bradford County Bar Association and a great colleague with a love of practicing trial law. He and his wife Carol were the type of community members that worked tirelessly for the community” said Al Ondrey, president of the Bradford County Bar Association. “The Bradford County Bar Association working with CFTT as a partner started an endowment fund honoring them and their legacy to support the youth of Bradford County” added Ondrey.
“It’s through the generosity of the members of the Bradford County Bar Association and friends of David and Carol Keeffe that this endowment fund will annually award grants in their memory to support youth programming in Bradford County” said Suzanne Lee, president, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
A grant of $2,300 has been awarded from the David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund to SAFE (Supporting Area Families Everyday). SAFE is a place where families can learn to reconnect. A parent may be ordered to supervised visits or custody exchanges for several different reasons. Sometimes it’s just to let children reconnect with their parent and feel safe before they venture off for weekend, other times it’s more serious.
The grant will support the purchase of technology that will allow for virtual supervised visitation when in person visits are deemed unsafe.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (PA) and Tioga (NY). Since 2002, the Community Foundation has built a strong reputation for helping individuals, families, corporations, and non-profit organizations achieve their charitable goals. Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. It is through this potent combination of its generous community members and organizations working hard at helping those who are less fortunate that the Community Foundation can fulfill its mission. The Community Foundation currently has $7 million in assets and manages over 115 funds. We can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or (570) 888-4759.
