CORNING, N.Y. – First Heritage Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Corning, NY, is excited to announce the expansion of its field of membership into eight additional counties throughout New York and Pennsylvania. The newly expanded field of membership will enable First Heritage to be present in a total of eleven counties.
Membership opportunities will now be available to anyone who lives, works, or worships in the following counties:
- Allegany, N.Y.
- Chemung, N.Y.
- Livingston, N.Y.
- Schuyler, N.Y.
- Steuben, N.Y.
- Tioga, N.Y.
- Yates, N.Y.
- Bradford, Pa.
- Lycoming, Pa.
- Potter, Pa.
- Tioga, Pa.
Tom Pisano, First Heritage President & CEO, shared, “We are a community partner that just happens to offer financial services. This expansion is an opportunity for First Heritage to help more organizations, businesses, individuals and families who reside in these communities.”
First Heritage provides a robust member-centric digital banking experience, which includes 24/7 access for all of your banking needs, loan and membership applications, in addition to online appointment scheduling with the option to meet virtually or in-person with a First Heritage team member.
First Heritage Board of Directors Chairman Robert J. Blair said, “Our board and executive management team are thrilled about the expansion into eight new counties. We will continue to focus on the success and growth of the credit union and building meaningful and beneficial member relationships.”
First Heritage is the 28th largest credit union headquartered in New York State and was recently recognized as the best Credit Union of the Twin Tiers. For over 68 years they have focused on providing products and services, both digitally and in-branch, that improve the financial well-being of its members. Over the last five years, the credit union has experienced tremendous growth in assets by 43%, deposits by 46%, and loans by 45%.
To learn more about First Heritage Federal Credit Union, visit: fhfcu.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.