First Lady of Pennsylvania unveils virtual art exhibit showcasing the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of citizens

Just over one year after COVID-19 related restrictions were implemented in the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf has unveiled an online photo and audio exhibit that aims to preserve individual’s experiences during the pandemic through their own art.
The virtual exhibit, titled One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, combined more than 1,300 photo and audio submissions from people across the state who shared stories of their lives during the pandemic in three categories including “Our Heroes,” “Our Lives,” and “Our Communities.”
Wolf stated that she initiated the One Lens project “to help document Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response and experience” and has been “absolutely humbled by the response.”
“The stories that have been shared here are those of triumph and hardship, joy and pain, compassion and overwhelming fear and hope. All of these aspects are singular and special to each one of us, but they are also part of a fuller enterprise and that is the portrait of Pennsylvania during (the) COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf commented during a Facebook Live event announcing the roll out of the exhibit on Friday.
Wolf stated that the One Lens exhibit will exist as a historical document created by the people of Pennsylvania themselves, one that uses photographs and stories of everyday citizen’s lives to show the strength, resilience, courage, grief and hope felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a really important document for Pennsylvania ... this is an extraordinary body of work … the very basic story of how we prevailed during this year,” Wolf said, noting that there is also an archive of photos taken in the Keystone State during the 1918 pandemic.
Along with preserving Pennsylvania citizen’s first hand accounts of life during the COVID-19 pandemic for historical purposes, Wolf stated that she hopes the exhibit will help individuals heal and connect, even during a time when many are still not together physically.
“While we have to make changes in the ways we interact with one another, our need for connection and support has and will always remain,” she said. “I believe that arts and storytelling have the power to heal us. By telling our stories we can honor our efforts during this time and we can also recognize our achievements and we can also help sustain each other as we continue the fight.”
Frances’ husband, Governor Tom Wolf, celebrated her accomplishment in forging the exhibit and reflected on the impact he believes One Lens will have on those who view it in the future.
“The experience that we’ve all gone through was (of) epic proportions, lots of people died … we were concerned and we grieved over loved ones throughout the state. This epic struggle that we all went through, as we look back, the heroism that people showed, these were folks that were not larger than life folks, they were ordinary human beings. They were people that stocked shelves in grocery stores, they were the front line health care workers, they were mass transit workers, they were neighbors, these were us,” Gov. Wolf said.
The Governor explained that the One Lens exhibit was born in an attempt to “pay tribute to the heroism and the epic struggle that we’ve all gone through … and at the same time recognize that it was really extraordinary things done by very ordinary people.”
Gov. Wolf added that he has not seen any other project “adequately capture” the “epic moment” in Pennsylvania and human history presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will help such unprecedented times be remembered in the future.
“I’m not sure there’s anywhere else in the world that has recognized the extraordinary things that happened in this year and the extraordinary things that otherwise very ordinary people have done,” he said.
The One Lens exhibit can be accessed free of charge at www.pa.gov/one-lens and will be available “throughout the remainder of the Wolf Administration” and achieved in the state library.
