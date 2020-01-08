First meeting of 2020 raises conflict in Canton Borough

CANTON — The first meeting of 2020’s new Canton Borough Council was met with conflict Monday night as officials voted to overturn part of a policy regarding administrator termination and entertained a motion to remove Solicitor David Brann.
David Grover was named Canton Borough Council president with Kurt Bastion voted into the vice president position and newly elected Brandon Wilcox voted president pro tempore.
Chris Schrader and George Jennings were also newcomers to Canton Borough Council.
Heated discussion arose when Schrader asked for an executive session regarding personnel and Canton Borough Chief of Police Doug Seeley and Canton Borough Manager/Secretary/Treasurer Amy Seeley presented paperwork to the council stating that they were enacting their right to have any conversation about them or their employment be discussed only in public meetings.
Schrader proposed that a part of Canton Borough Code section 102, which stated that a borough administrator must be notified in writing 90 days before they are terminated be overturned.
“If you get fired there is no 90-day window anywhere in the world that you should continue to be able to work when you’re being removed,” he stated.
Jennings asked Schrader why he wanted to do away with the 90-day period and if it was because of “a beef with Amy (Seeley).”
Jennings also stated that he feels that if an administrator is not given 90 days still holding their position before they are terminated the borough will be left with no one to pay bills.
Schrader said that administrative powers allotted to the administrator could be divided between council members before Amy Seeley stated that was untrue because an administrator has to be bonded to handle the borough’s finances.
When Amy Seeley questioned Schrader why he “want(s) (her) gone” Schrader replied, “I’m not pleased with the way things are being handled. I’ve been harping on things at this council before I’ve been elected for over a year now and I’m not pleased with how anything is being handled.”
Amy Seeley stated that if Schrader was displeased with the previous council it was not her fault and council member Lynette Ambruch, as well as former Canton Borough Council President Michael Shultz, speaking from the audience, advocated for Amy Seeley, saying that she has “paid bills on time” and has written grants that has secured money for the town.
“That 90 days allowed for a transition period for the council to advertise and hire a new person, to bring them in, get all the bonding transferred over to the new person so that they can pay bills, go to the bank, pay the insurances, all the stuff that not everybody sees behind the scenes that that person does day to day,” Shultz said. “So if you just decide to let her go, or whoever, and there’s no guaranteed transition period, the borough’s going to be in the red because (expletive deleted) not going to get paid...you street workers aren’t going to get paid, the cops aren’t going to get paid and then when do they stop showing up to work?”
Canton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott May also stated that he believed the council should allow themselves the “transition period” allotted with the 90 days outlined in the borough code.
Grover stated that if an administrator was terminated they could refuse to serve the 90-day period and leave the borough without the role filled and that doing away with the ordinance will allow the council to not “have their hands tied.”
Schrader’s motion to get rid of the 90-day period was seconded by Bastion and passed with a four to three vote in which Bastion, Schrader, Wilcox and Grover voted yes and Jennings, Ambruch and council member John Mosser voted no.
Schrader stated that he was choosing to “hold off” on any other motions regarding the administrator position at this time.
Schrader then motioned to remove Attorney David Brann from the position of Canton Borough’s Solicitor, citing grievances with Brann’s handling WIP property and 38 West Main Street, which have been brought to council as trouble properties previously, as well as other concerns.
“I am again not pleased with how things have been handled with WIP and with many other things that have happened throughout time,” Schrader said.
Ambruch questioned as to how Schrader believed Brann was responsible for the situations with those properties and Schrader stated that he feels Brann should have been proceeding with court hearings regarding the properties even after Canton’s Codes Enforcement Officer quit last year.
Amy Seeley stated that Brann did not drop legal proceedings against the properties as Schrader had said but that they were never filed due to the codes enforcement officer quitting before he filed them with the magistrate’s office.
Brann said he “followed the lead of the past council” and that he has applied a municipal lien on the WIP property on Dec. 26 and has since received a check for the borough.
Throughout an elongated conversation about the WIP property and how it has been dealt with, Brann claimed that he has sought other legal counsel on how to best deal with the WIP property and that the borough has chosen not to pursue it through the court system as it has “hundreds of thousands of dollars in liens” that could deter any buyers and leave the borough responsible for the property.
Schrader’s motion to remove Brann did not pass as it did not receive a second.
