CANTON — Canton citizens rejoiced as all three Bradford County Commissioners gathered on Tuesday to officially reopen a bridge on Pratts Mill Road that has been out of commission since 2017.
The bridge is deemed bridge number 11 and has been closed since 2017 when flooding caused it to collapse into the stream below.
More than 20 Canton citizens gathered after the collapse to petition commissioners to rebuild the bridge, saying that its absence caused not only inconvenience for residents with increased travel time but also safety concerns as first responders would have additional miles to travel in an emergency.
The Pratts Mill Road Bridge served as the first of eight bridges and box culverts to be replaced through the commissioners’ Bradford County Bridge Bundling Project.
“Using Act 13 impact fees the county is rebuilding key pieces of the county bridge inventory and addressing the transportation needs at a time when traditional bridge replacement funding sources are limited,” stated a press release published by the commissioners’ office.
The commissioners have worked with Larson Design Group and County Planning Director Matt Williams to “(create) a unique bridge bundling program that will maximize our ability to replace and repair our most at risk bridges.”
“By bidding bridge projects as bundles we are saving over $2 million in project cost and will fix eight bridges in less than two years,” the press release detailed.
