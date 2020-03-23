CHEMUNG COUNTY — The Chemung County Health Department announced its first confirmed positive test for COVID-19 recorded in the county on Sunday afternoon.
The announcement said that health officials were advised that a Chemung County resident that had recently traveled internationally had tested positive for the virus. The announcement went on to say that health department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come in contact with.
“Please keep in mind this was anticipated and the Health Department is following up accordingly,” the department said on its official Facebook page on Sunday. “The more tests we give, the more positives we’ll see. Continue to take the social distancing and hygiene steps we’ve recommended to reduce the risk to the most vulnerable.”
Additional information is expected on Monday.
