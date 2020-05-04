Valley area first responders honored healthcare workers at the Sayre Guthrie Hospital with special displays and messages thanking them for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday afternoon. State and local police, Greater Valley EMS, Waverly/Barton, Sayre, Athens Township, Athens Borough, and Ulster Township fire companies participated in the spectacle that stretched to every corner of the Guthrie outdoor campus. Dozens of Guthrie nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers got an eyeful from windows and other joined the gatherings outside.
