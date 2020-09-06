Bradford County saw three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week as the amount of total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 95, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Seven probable cases of COVID-19 have been listed in Bradford County as well.
As of Saturday the Department of Health reported 963 additional positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Pennsylvania totaling 138,625 cases statewide as well as 7,760 deaths and 1,589,081 negative tests to date.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference to provide updated COVID-19 related nursing home guidance.
Levine stated that Compassionate Caregivers, which are defined as “a family member, friend, volunteer, or other individual identified by a resident, the resident’s family or facility staff to provide the resident with compassionate care,” have began to be permitted back into nursing home facilities, especially to benefit patient’s mental health.
Compassionate Caregivers are mandated to follow a number of requirements including providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous seven days, screening and universal masking, according to Levine.
The Secretary of Health also offered guidelines that stipulate if and how often asymptomatic staff and patients in nursing homes should be tested for COVID-19.
In a county where the rate of COVID-19 is described as “low,” (a less than 5% positivity rate) Levine recommended that asymptomatic patients are not tested while asymptomatic staff are tested one a month.
According to Levine, asymptomatic residents of nursing homes in a “moderate” county (5 to 10% positivity rate) should be tested if they’ve had outside contact within the last 14 days while asymptomatic staff should be tested once a week.
Asymptomatic patients who have had outside contact within the last 14 days in a county with “substantial” rates of COVID-19 (over 10% positivity rate) should be tested weekly, according to Levine, while asymptomatic staff in “substantial” zones should be tested twice per week.
Levine stated that any nursing facility that experiences an outbreak of COVID-19 should “immediately begin universal testing, ideally of all staff and residents.”
“We continue to practice a careful, measured approach in nursing homes so all staff and residents can safely welcome Compassionate Caregivers, in addition to visitors, and return to a more normal routine,” Levine said. “Our updates on testing and compassionate caregiving follow the recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We developed this guidance through collective input from stakeholders, interagency partners, industry leaders and facility representatives to allow safe caregiving, in addition to visitations with strong public health measures to balance the mental and physical well-being of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents.”
Governor Tom Wolf also addressed the public this week with a reminder to “avoid large gatherings” and “wear masks” over the holiday weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
