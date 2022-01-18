Bradford County received from 6 to 10 inches of snow on Monday with about 6 inches in the southeast and 10 inches in the northwest, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.
featured
First winter storm for the county this year
Philip O'Dell DR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Choyce Peterson Publishes Year-End 2021 Lower Fairfield County Office Space Availability Poster
- Shares of Capital Stock of 45 East 66th Owners Corporation Offered at Auction
- Neuro Diverse Living Announces the Launch of Their New Brand Name, Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL
- Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. and Project Admission Launch Strategic Partnership
- BC BIZ: Towanda welcomes new screen printing shop
- BC BIZ: Fair trade gift shop now open in Sayre
- BC BIZ: Local business owner brings solar to the county
- BC BIZ: Ridgebury barber shop under new ownership
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.