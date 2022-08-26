HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania anglers and boaters will see increased license and permit fees in 2023 under a proposal approved by the state Fish and Boat Commission’s Board of Commissioners Aug. 18
They will be the first fee increases since 2005.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania anglers and boaters will see increased license and permit fees in 2023 under a proposal approved by the state Fish and Boat Commission’s Board of Commissioners Aug. 18
They will be the first fee increases since 2005.
Resident annual fishing licenses would go from the current $21 to $23.50; the trout permit from $8 to $10.50; combination trout/Lake Erie permit from $14 to $16.50; one-day tourist license from $25 to $27.50; and three-day tourist from $25 to $27.50.
Senior resident lifetime fishing licenses would go from the current $50 to $75 next year.
Non-resident annual fishing licenses would jump by $4, to $55; senior resident annual licenses from $10 to $11.25; and one-day resident licenses from $10 to $11.25.
Fish and Boat Commission officials said the hike would generate an additional $2.5 million to fund “and will help sustain the Fish Fund through fiscal year 2022-23.
Boating-related fees, which haven’t been increased since the 1980s and 1990s, will see larger increases. A certificate of title would go from $15 to $58; duplicate title, $5 to $28; transfer of a multi-year boat registration, $5 to $10; operator license for passenger-carrying boats, $5 to $50; and commercial fishing license, from $80 to $100.
Those increases are projected to bring in an additional $30,000 annually for the Fish Fund and $1.2 million to the Boat Fund to support those related programs, commission officials said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.