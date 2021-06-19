Terren Fabian (Smith) grew up in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. She remembers that the boys and men in her family got their hair cut regularly at the same barbershop. Over the years, Terren’s grandfather, Stanley Fabian; her dad, Jack Fabian and her brother, Wayne Fabian all went to Harold Harwick for their regular trim.
When Terren married Randall Smith, she moved to Big Pond. Terren’s mom, Lois Fabian often came to visit. During one of her visits, the Smiths took their young son, Arizona, to Anthony’s Barber Shop in Ridgebury for his first haircut. Lois went along. Jerry Anthony was the owner at that time, but he also had another barber working with him. It was the other barber who cut Arizona’s hair.
During the haircut, Lois thought the other barber looked familiar.
“I remember my mom asking him if they square danced because she owned a square dance store,” said Terren.
As they continued talking, Coopersburg came up in the conversation. The barber mentioned that he used to work in a barbershop there and Jack Fabian was one of his regular customers.
“That’s when it clicked and he recognized my mom,” said Terren.
The barber was Harold Harwick. Ironically, about the same time Terren became a resident of Big Pond, Harold and his wife, Linda, moved to Roseville. According to Harold, a mutual friend of the Anthonys and Linda attended their teens’ high school ball games together. During one of their conversations, it came up that Jerry was looking for another barber to work with him in his shop. Harold called and in 1992 he started working at Anthony’s Barber Shop.
Once Harold started working for Jerry, they realized that they had been to the same barber school in Philadelphia together.
That was about 60 years ago.
Since then the Smiths continued taking both of their sons to Anthony’s Barber Shop where Harold cut their hair, just as he had cut their Uncle Wayne’s and their grandfather’s hair.
Eventually Jerry and Harold retired and Anthony’s Barber Shop was sold to Nadine Furman. But the Smiths continued to go there.
Now, Anthony’s Barber Shop is back in the Anthony family. Jerry’s grandson, Dakota Anthony owns it. Influenced by his grandfather, Dakota attended New York Beauty and Barber Academy.
Today, Arizona is married, has young children and lives in Big Pond. When he took his son to Anthony’s Barber Shop, Harold Harwick was there to give Cleaten Smith his first haircut.
