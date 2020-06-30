Three people were killed and one remains in critical condition following a Sunday evening crash in the town of Richford in Tioga County, New York.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, a 2018 Honda Pilot with five people inside was passing another vehicle heading east on Route 79 when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with two people inside. Three of the Honda’s occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to Wilson Hospital in Binghamton where they are in critical condition. The fifth occupant was flown by Guthrie Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where they are in stable condition. The two people in the Toyota Tacoma were also pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of those involved hasn’t been released at this time.
Deputies are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Department of Transportation, Richford Fire Department, Maine Emergency Squad, Lisle Fire Department, and Guthrie Air.
