Five Rivers Council expects little impact from BSA bankruptcy

In response to the Boy Scouts of America filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday, the Five Rivers Council — which serves the Twin Tiers — stated that no changes are expected locally.
In a statement issued by Five Rivers council Scout Executive Gary Decker, he pointed out that they are legally separate and financially independent from the national organization.
“This means that unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures, and countless service projects will take place as usual,” Decker stated.
In addition, he said that donations made to the local council will only be used locally for expenses related to local scouting programs.
Tuesday’s bankruptcy announcement came with the goals of compensating thousands of men who are taking legal action over past sexual assault claims. However, with those claims extending back decades, Decker noted that scouting “is safer now than ever before.” This includes the implementation of “the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization. I can also assure you that our volunteers and employees take youth protection extremely seriously and do their part to help keep kids safe.”
Decker urged anyone with questions about the bankruptcy filing to visit the Boy Scouts of America’s dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org.
“Through the engagement and dedication of our wonderful scouts, families, volunteers, and supporters, the Five Rivers Council will continue to bring adventures, values, and lifelong benefits to youth and our communities for generations to come,” he said.
