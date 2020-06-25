MONROETON — The Monroe Hose Company will be bringing classic cars and flea market vendors together Saturday and Sunday to help fill the gap left by the cancellation of two of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the Old Home Days and Monroeton Rodeo.
“We had to do something,” organizer Merle Bair said about this weekend’s flea market and Phil Elchak Classic Cruise car show.
The two-day event will take place at Mountaineer Park and Citizens and Northern Bank from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The event will also offer food including hot dogs, cheese dogs, and nachos and cheese, along with soda and water to drink.
“Without these fundraisers to help with the needs we have, such as equipment and fuel for the trucks, we wouldn’t be a fire company,” said Bair.
The Mountaineer Mud Bog, another major fundraiser for the fire company, will still be held. It is currently scheduled for noon on July 25.
“It’s important that people not only support our fire company and ambulance, but those in other communities,” said Bair. “As everyone knows, the virus has shaken us apart.”
Bair hopes they can be back stronger than ever next year with Old Home Days and the Monroeton Rodeo.
