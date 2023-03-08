TOWANDA — A man accused of bank robbery in Florida was arrested in Towanda Borough on March 1 after briefly hiding in the area.
Stormy Chris Randall Giddens Jr., 46, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and awaits extradition back to Florida, according to court documents.
Giddens allegedly robbed the Regions Bank in Valrico, Hillsborough County, Fla. on Feb. 24 around 2:30 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He passed a note to a teller claiming to have a firearm before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He now faces charges of first-degree robbery with a firearm.
“He was seen on surveillance cameras leaving the area in a blue Ford Explorer,” stated the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 28, the Towanda Borough Police Department received information that Giddens was hiding inside a borough residence.
Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler spoke on the investigation during the Towanda Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
“This was a big case that fell on the night shift one night,” Epler recalled. “It was all hands on deck.”
Epler stated that Towanda police identified Giddens and contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was promptly issued. It took 22 minutes from the moment Towanda police received the warrant to Giddens’ arrest.
Towanda police received praise for their work on the case, Epler stated. The case also involved cooperation with the FBI and United States Secret Service.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also praised Towanda police for placing Gibbens into custody.
“This is someone who thought he could get away with a crime he committed in our county,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are grateful for the partnerships that made this investigation successful. I want to thank the FBI and the Towanda Borough Police Department for their assistance. This suspect was denied bail and will have to answer for this crime.”
