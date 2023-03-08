TOWANDA — A man accused of bank robbery in Florida was arrested in Towanda Borough on March 1 after briefly hiding in the area.

Stormy Chris Randall Giddens Jr., 46, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and awaits extradition back to Florida, according to court documents.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.