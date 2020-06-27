The Bradford County Airport’s Fly-In Ride-Out festival scheduled for today and tomorrow has been postponed amid fears of inclement weather.
Airport Manager Scott Hauser stated that the event gained “traction” and he received multiple calls from individuals interested in participating in the Fly-In Ride-Out but that the event has been moved to Sunday, Aug. 2.
The decision was made to postpone the event due to forecasts of inclement weather that could force attendees inside and cause the airport to become out of compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order to have no more than 250 people at a time in a confined space, according to Hauser.
