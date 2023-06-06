TOWANDA — On Friday, June 2, Towanda Golf Club and Flynn Energy hosted their annual benefit tournament, where proceeds go to a community member in need. This year, the beneficiary was 30-year-old Joe Johnson.
Johnson was diagnosed with kidney disease at just 14 months old and has received various lifelong treatments related to kidney disease since. Beginning in 2019, he has been undergoing dialysis three times a week, for up to four hours each time.
Johnson said that he has had to work throughout his ongoing struggles with his health to keep up with his medical bills, and that he still cannot believe that he was lucky enough to be the beneficiary this year.
“It was completely by chance,” Johnson said. “I met EJ [Flynn Energy Founder] in an AT&T store. He noticed the bandages on my arm and asked if I had kidney disease and told me he was looking for a beneficiary for his event. I’m still in shock about the fact that I met him like that.”
Johnson said he plans to use the funds from the benefit tournament to pay off his medical bills, and is currently waiting to receive a kidney transplant.
“Many people, especially young people, don’t realize it, but good health is the biggest blessing you can have in life,” Johnson said.
The benefit this year had several sponsors including titanium level sponsors Allison Crane & Rigging, AmPro Well Services and Falcon Flowback Services.
Other sponsors for the benefit included Williams, F.W. Webb, Costy’s, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Rain for Rent, M.R. Dirt, Century 21, BKV, Mountain Energy Services, Wayne Township Landfill, Cummins Sales and Service and Mansfield Crane.
