TOWANDA — On Friday, June 2, Towanda Golf Club and Flynn Energy hosted their annual benefit tournament, where proceeds go to a community member in need. This year, the beneficiary was 30-year-old Joe Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with kidney disease at just 14 months old and has received various lifelong treatments related to kidney disease since. Beginning in 2019, he has been undergoing dialysis three times a week, for up to four hours each time.