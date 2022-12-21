Flynn Propane makes donation in honor of employee

Roger Horton dropped off a donation to the TACO Food Pantry in Wysox. Flynn Propane made the donation in honor of employee Alex Cleveland who passed away on May 8.

 Photo provided by Flynn Propane

TOWANDA — Earlier this year, Flynn Propane lost a valuable member of their team, Alex Cleveland. As a way to honor his memory, the company is making a donation in his name to the TACO Food Pantry in Wysox, Pa.

While working for Flynn Propane, Alex was involved in a car accident on his way home from work. The accident left Alex paralyzed and in need of medical care. In response to this, the company used their annual golf tournament as a way to raise funds for him.