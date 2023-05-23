TOWANDA — On Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m., Massachusetts-based artist Emerald Rae will preform at the Keystone Theatre in a benefit concert for the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival with opening acts from the Jehile Kirkhuff Memorial Band and the Airport Pickers.
Rae has had a 20-year-long career as a fiddler and dancer, but she first delved into songwriting in May 2013 with the release of her album “If Only I Could Fly.”
