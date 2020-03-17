Local school districts are taking measures to provide food for students while they are out of school the next couple of weeks.
Below is an overview of information compiled from the school districts and Bradford County Department of Public Safety:
- Athens Area School District: At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a pop-up food pantry will take place at the Valley Playland that will provide food to families who have children in the district. Future pop up pantries and food deliveries will be announced through the district’s app, Twitter, Facebook, and ParentLink.
- Towanda Area School District: Bus drivers will deliver breakfast and lunches via regular school bus routes today, Wednesday and Friday, and then Monday, Wednesday, and Friday next week. Pick-ups will be based on the two hour delay pickup schedule. Food will also be at the Towanda Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the same days. In addition, the district noted that the Childhood Hunger Outreach Program will be providing bags of food on Fridays for the weekend.
- Canton Area School District: Lunches can be picked up between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the LeRoy ballfield, Canton pool, Ogdensburg church, and Ralston Fire Department.
- Troy Area School District: Lunches will be available for pick up starting Wednesday, and will be offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Town and Country Estates and from 11 a.m. to noon at the W.R. Croman School; from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Kerryview and from 11 a.m. to noon at the Gillett school; from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Whispering Pines and from 11 a.m. to noon at the Wells Township building; from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Troy Junior-Senior High School parking lot and from 11 a.m. to noon at the Burlington Dandy Mini Mart parking lot; and from 11 a.m. to noon at Twin Oaks. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be provided on a first come first served basis.
- Wyalusing Area School District: Weekly backpack meals with enough to last three to four days will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the New Albany Borough Hall. Food will also be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
- Sayre Area School District: Breakfast and lunch will be offered daily between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the office doors at H. Austin Snyder Elementary, Sayre High School cafeteria parking lot, in Litchfield at the student bus stops starting at 11:30 a.m. Food will also be available at 11:30 a.m. at Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue, 11:32 a.m. at Bradford Street and North Lehigh Avenue, 11:34 a.m. at Hoover and Draper streets; 11:35 a.m. at Spring and Draper streets, 11:36 a.m. along Spring Street at Croft Lumber, 11:39 a.m. at Cayuta and Plain streets, 11:40 a.m. at the Cayuta Street playground, 11:42 a.m. at the American Legion at Cayuta and Bensely streets, 11:44 a.m. at Bensely and Blackman streets, 11:45 a.m. at Bensley and Robb streets, 11:47 a.m. at Shepard Road and Robb Street, 11:48 a.m. at Shepard Road and Blackman Street, 11:49 a.m. at Shepard Road and Fordham Street, 11:50 a.m. at Shepard Road and Sunset Street, 11:51 a.m. at Shepard Road and Harris Street, 11:52 a.m. at Shepard Road and Cayuta Street, 11:55 a.m. at the east side playground, and 11:57 a.m. at South Higgins Avenue and East Packer avenues.
- Northeast Bradford School District: Families that receive free or reduced lunch can pick up prepared meals at 10:10 a.m. at C.C. Allis, 10:30 a.m. at Dille Parish, 10:50 a.m. at the Warren Center Community Hall, 11:10 a.m. at the NEBall Field for the LeRaysville-Warren Center Route; and at 10:10 a.m. at American Modern Homes, 10:30 a.m. at North Rome Christian School, 10:50 a.m. at the Rome Dandy Mini Mart, 11:05 a.m. at the Rome Head Start; 11:20 a.m. at the North Orwell Community Hall, and 11:35 a.m. at the Windham Township Community Hall.
