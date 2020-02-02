Local quilters volunteered their time and skills Saturday to help the Quilts of Valor organization as part of the annual Sew Day.
Drawing from the expertise of organizations such as Friendship Quilters and the Endless Mountains Quilt Guild, these volunteers produced tops for quilts of valor that will one day be presented to veterans during the gathering at the Wysox Presbyterian Church..
According to local Quilts of Valor representative Carol Ullo, the Quilts of Valor Foundation's mission is to honor veterans.
"It’s an organization that makes quilts for veterans who were touched by war,” she explained.
Each quilt is different and requires roughly four days of work before completion. In 2019, they were able to produce 40 quilts and would love to make more, despite needing more volunteers.
“Everybody has a job that they do; some people piece, some people press. They’re just wonderful people,” Ullo said. “This year, all across the United States, chapters of the National Quilt of Valor Foundation are participating. It’s always the first Saturday of February.”
When asked about why the sew day was started, she responded, “It was to get people together, just like we are, to make tops to become quilts of valor.”
When quilts are awarded, they will go through an event called the Quilt of Valor Ceremony. When people become nominated, the foundation holds a celebration whether it takes place at their homes, churches, or even family reunions.
Anyone interested in nominating someone from the community can visit their website at bcqov.home.blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.