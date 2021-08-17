A maintenance foreman had his job and benefits restored to him after winning an unfair termination charge against a local housing authority.
On Sept. 17, 2020, the AFSCME District Council 87 filed an unfair practices charge at the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board against the Tioga/Bradford County Housing and Tioga County Redevelopment Authority for firing Maintenance Foreman Dan Jones.
Jones was a maintenance foreman of AMP-3 Bradford for the Authority for almost five years, according to a report from the board.
AMP-3 contains the Paige Manor facility and the Keystone facility and has the most tenants with about 200 apartments.
The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board conducted a hearing and submitted their report with a final decision and order in the case.
Due to COVID-19, the Authority began to offer employees a temporary layoff for safety concerns at the end of March 2020 and Jones accepted it due to his exposure to hundreds of tenants, according to the board.
His last day of work was April 3, but three days later Human Resources Director Nichole Baumgarner called Jones and told him to come back because he was an essential worker.
Jones chose to remain laid off for the full three-week duration that the Authority offered.
When he came back on May 1, 2020, an Authority executive told him to go home because they did not ask him to return.
During the layoff period, Jones received text messages and phone calls from workers on how to do his tasks while he was gone and Jones claimed that he was practically “running the place from home,” according to the board’s report.
Workers asked him how to do a range of tasks like silence alarms and reset elevators and breaks for the air handling system, which prompted the Authority to order all employees to stop communicating with him.
Since Jones’ absence, AMP-3 Housing Manager Karen Whyte asked the Authority to rehire a maintenance foreman because it made her job more difficult without one and she was asked by management to perform foreman duties, the report stated.
On July 7, 2020, the Authority sent Jones a termination letter that said his employment would end effectively on July 10, 2020.
The AFSCME DC 87 union stated that Jones was wrongfully fired for participating in a protected activity that the Authority offered.
The Authority alleged that Jones was fired because his job became unnecessary, his coworkers didn’t want him back and that no anti-union sentiment was behind the firing because they saw no evidence of him in a union, according to the board’s report.
The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board found that the voluntary layoff was protected activity regardless of whether Jones was known to be in a union or not.
The board stated that employees who took a temporary layoff had returned without being fired or retaliated against, which they saw as evidence for Jones being singled out and targeted.
When Jones’ duties were transferred to other employees, the board said that particular action undermined the Authority’s original stance that his job was essential.
The board stated that Jones proved to be a necessary leader since workers asked him for help while he was laid off and the fact that the Authority ordered employees to stop talking to him proved “management’s distaste for Mr. Jones’ taking the layoff and their plans to terminate him.”
Their conclusion was that Jones’ firing was “unlawfully motivated” and that the Authority retaliated against him “for remaining on voluntary layoff, for the full duration of the Authority’s offer,” according to the board.
The hearing examiner ordered the Authority to reinstate Jones to his position, salary and seniority and to pay him with backpay from May 1, 2020 and pension contributions, vacation time, sick leave and PTO that would have accrued during the backpay period.
An affidavit of compliance shows that the Authority agreed to and complied with the board’s orders.
