WYSOX — A Forksville man faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing gas cards and defrauding a Wysox-based business.
Logan Christopher Taylor, 26, stole two gas cards from their assigned vehicles at Falcon Flowback Services, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The theft was reported on Aug. 22.
There were unauthorized transactions made on the cards to buy gasoline, police said. Taylor stole a total of $3,243.09 from the company. Police obtained footage of Taylor using the cards to purchase fuel at various gas stations.
Taylor faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony access device used to obtain or attempt to obtain property/service. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.