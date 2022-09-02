generic crime

WYSOX — A Forksville man faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing gas cards and defrauding a Wysox-based business.

Logan Christopher Taylor, 26, stole two gas cards from their assigned vehicles at Falcon Flowback Services, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The theft was reported on Aug. 22.

