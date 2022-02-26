An investigation by the Insurance Fraud Section and Medicaid Fraud Control Section of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has concluded with felony fraud charges being brought against Stephanie Gwen King, 46, of Ulster.
Agents of the Attorney General’s Office were first referred to King’s case by the Bradford County District Attorney’s office December 2018, according to court documents. The referral alleged that King had, through her business, The Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health LLC in Athens, billed patients’ insurance providers for services that were never performed. King also was allegedly engaging in romantic and sexual relationships with at least two patients and would often bill insurers for time spent during sexual liaisons.
Agents were informed by an anonymous tip in January 2020 that King was allegedly using unlicensed employees to render care to patients and billing as if King herself had rendered care.
King, a certified registered nurse practitioner, was also supposed to have existing collaborative agreements with licensed physicians in order to operate independently and to prescribe medication to patients. Investigators determined King had practiced for several years using fraudulent collaborative agreements, often forging signatures of physicians to meet her requirements to continue practicing.
Court documents show King engaged in a romantic relationship with one of her patients in the fall of 2016. King and the patient would meet at various locations outside her office and King would then bill the patient’s insurance for therapy sessions in her office. King formally terminated the patient’s services in June 2017, but continued billing his insurance until November.
King also allegedly admitted to having entered another romantic relationship with a different patient around this time and prescribed him medication during their relationship. She also wrote prescriptions for her husband although he wasn’t a patient of hers. King would often overprescribe medication for her husband, taking the excess herself, according to court documents.
King faces 17 felonies for insurance fraud, tampering with public records, forgery, and other related charges. Her preliminary hearing is March 22.
