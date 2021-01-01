Former BC Airport Manager questions ethicality, legality of Freedom Rally, McClinko says all boxes are checked

Former Bradford County Airport Manager Kerry Spaulding has voiced concern about the ethicality and legality of a rally to discuss constitutional rights set to take place at the Bradford County Airport on Saturday.
Spaulding explained that while he supports the newly formed group of locals who have concerns that the constitutional rights of Americans are being violated that are hosting the Freedom Rally, he strongly feels the airport is not the place for a political rally for multiple reasons.
Spaulding pointed to insurance issues as one of the reasons he feels a political rally should not be held on airport grounds.
Spaulding stated that as the airport is a county owned public utility subsidized by taxpayers that receives federal and state funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there are strict regulations that require that insurance companies be notified and specialized plans be made with other agencies before “non-aviation” events are hosted, which he was concerned may not have been completed and could cause a negation of the airport’s insurance coverage.
The former Bradford County Airport Manager said the airport has had to cease holding non-aviation events like wedding receptions and private family parties in the past to ensure they didn’t lose insurance coverage.
Spaulding stated that even more strongly, he believes the Freedom Rally shouldn’t take place at the airport because it is a political event and the property is not meant to function as a venue for partisan political activities.
“This county owned and publicly funded the Bradford County Airport. It is not the Bradford County Fair Grounds nor is it the Bradford County Fun Farm and Game Preserve,” Spaulding commented. “I’m a Republican, I support the group they’re forming 100 percent, but it has no business being at the county airport.”
“It’s a political event, it has no business being conducted,” Spaulding continued. “Now, if they want to have a rally in front of the courthouse where people go historically under our political free speech component you’re welcome to go to the courthouse and plead your position on a social event or legal event or political event that’s understandable, that’s historically recognized as in precedence but the county airport, that’s not its function, it’s an airport, it’s not a place to go...hold a public rally.”
Spaulding said that he believes hosting the Freedom Rally at the airport will open the door for the facility to need to allow all political parties to operate events on the property, which is simply not what the land is designated to be used for.
Spaulding also stated that he feels it is “unethical” to refer to the event as a “fly-in” as fly-in events are not held in the region during the winter as weather often presents unsafe conditions.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko assured that Freedom Rally organizers have “taken all precautions to legally do it” and that the event “checks all the boxes to be able to have it there.”
McLinko stated that the airport is co-insured with event insurance and that the Bradford County Airport Authority has checked regulations and approved the rally.
McLinko also stated that the Freedom Rally has not been advertised as a partisan event.
“It didn’t say only Republicans or Democrats what it said was bring your flag, your chairs, your patriotism and come and you know what, you might walk away learning something,” McLinko commented. “We’re going to have fun, it’s going to be patriotic and we’re going to learn some stuff. What’s going on in our country is bigger than just one candidate, a lot bigger, it just is.”
The Commissioner explained that the rally will not focus on a political candidate but instead the constitutionality of issues like state mandated business shutdowns and Act 77, the Pennsylvania legislation passed in 2019 that allowed mail-in voting, presented by nationally known keynote speakers including attorney and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani and former Trump Administration Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
“It is about our state and federal constitution and we’re concerned about it...this is not about a candidate, it’s about our country,” McLinko said.
McLinko related that the rally will also address issues with the 2020 Presidential election, in which Pennsylvania played a pivotal role, as he feels that while the Bradford County Election Office did a “fabulous job” and had “no problems” there were “discrepancies across the state.”
“It’s going to be positive, it’s going to be upbeat, we’re going to learn, we’re going to distance, it’s outside, we have people that we hope are going to fly in, it’s going to be terrific,” he commented.
Responding to the appropriateness of hosting the event at the Bradford County Airport, McLinko said that “all different kinds of rallies” have been held “on the steps of the courthouse” and that if other organizations wish to “go through the steps” and host a rally at the airport they are welcome to.
McLinko also stated that he feels the Freedom Rally will bring positive national attention to the Bradford County Airport Facility and put a “tremendous...clean, family focus on our airport.”
