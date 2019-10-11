TOWANDA — Though the building has stood empty for nearly two years, Towanda’s former Ben Franklin store has now been purchased and will soon be back in use, this time as the home of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradford County Commissioners announced the purchase during a commissioners meeting on Thursday.
The county has purchased the former Ben Franklin building, located mere steps from the Bradford County Courthouse, for $300,000 and plans to renovate it to house not only the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office but also storage for county files and for the area’s newly purchased voting machines, according to Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Doug McLinko.
McLinko stated that commissioners have been considering the building’s purchase for nearly two years and that the decision was made to remove the Sheriff’s Office out of plans for Towanda’s new Public Safety Building due to location, budget and spacing factors.
Because the Sheriff’s Office provides security for the courthouse as well as the human services building across the street, it is “critically important” to keep them located close to town, said McLinko.
The commissioners also told that state law has mandated that departments such as domestic relations begin to keep more files on hand, which calls for more storage space.
McLinko stated that renovations to the new county building will include a secure, climate controlled space to store Bradford County’s new voting machines, valued at $1.3 million, and will provide easy access to the machines for required bi-annual testings.
Another benefit to purchasing the former Ben Franklin building is that the space will not need to be built to the same weather emergency standards as the public safety building, which will allow for lower costs than if the sheriff’s department was built there, according to McLinko.
The commissioners stated that no renovation work will take place in the building this year as they are overseeing the completion of the public safety building and rapid bridge repair project, but that the building’s exterior will eventually be painted and cleaned to “be something that we can be proud of” on Main Street.
