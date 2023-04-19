A former assistant district attorney of Bradford County has had her law license suspended for four years after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that she failed to return settlement monies and unearned payments totaling over $20,000 to clients represented by her private practice.
The ruling was handed down by the Supreme Court Tuesday, concluding an investigation that spanned over three separate clients from 2017 to 2022.
Specifically, according to the court order posted on the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board’s website, Mary Kilgus withheld a total of $21,981 that was owed to three different parties of clients — including $15,000 to a client for an insurance claim, $2,500 in unearned fees to a client for Kilgus’s services in a case, and $4,481 in advance fees and expenses to another party.
When reached for comment on Tuesday, Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey stated that Kilgus resigned from her position in his office on Feb. 10, and none of the cases named in the court ruling pertain to her work in his office. Kilgus had been hired by his office in September of 2021, according to the Supreme Court.
The court explained that in 2017, Kilgus had been hired to represent a client who had been involved in a vehicle accident in which his pickup truck was damaged.
Kilgus’s client and the insurance company eventually agreed to a $15,000 settlement for the damage to the truck pending the discontinuance of the case, the court said.
However, after Kilgus received the settlement on behalf of her client, she did not sign the discontinuance and did not issue the settlement payment to her client — even after he had signed off on the checks — and then improperly spent the payment herself. The court noted that Kilgus had received her client’s $15,000 settlement in 2019 and did not pay any portion of it to him for over two years.
In January 2020, Kilgus was hired to represent a client in a custody case as well as a federal court case in Tioga County. The client subsequently paid Kilgus a total of $5,000 as a retainer — $2,500 for each case — which she deposited into her business account, which is an improper practice for services not yet rendered, the court said.
In December 2020, the client terminated Kilgus’s services from him. However, during Kilgus’s term with the client, she had never filed any action on the aforementioned federal case, the court stated. When the client repeatedly requested the $2,500 retainer back, she failed to respond to any form of communication. Only after the client filed a complaint with the Lycoming County Bar Association did Kilgus return the client’s retainer in June 2022 — and a year and a half after the client ended her representation, the court said.
In June 2020, Kilgus was hired to represent a client for an “immigration matter,” the court stated. Over the course of her representation, Kilgus collected legal fees from the client, improperly spent them, and continually gave the client false information regarding the progress of their case when in fact she had never filed anything pertaining to their case, the court said.
By March of 2022, the client had changed attorneys and requested that any filings that Kilgus had performed be forwarded over to their new representation, which led the client to conclude that “nothing has been done for the past 22 months” and request a full refund, which totaled $4,481.
Since that time and by the time the court ruling was issued Tuesday, Kilgus had paid restitution to the aforementioned clients, but only after the Supreme Court investigation.
