Former Bradford County Coroner Thomas Michael Carman has been charged following allegations he stole $431,913 from Western Alliance Emergency Services during his time as its CEO.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigated Carman after an audit revealed the theft between 2014 and 2019, according to police. Carman, 55, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on the felony charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $175,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint, the Western Alliance Emergency Services Board of Directors discovered that Carman had embezzled money in February 2019 when the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy. Carman resigned from the CEO position on March 4, 2019, after serving in that role since the turn of the century.
An audit was carried out by Monique Ericson, a senior forensic accountant with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which was focused on the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019. During that time, she uncovered $28,495 in spending on concerts and events;$40,046 for music, games and movies; $62,477 for restaurants; and $38,108 for clothing and department stores. The audit also uncovered that Carman used $1,000 for legal representation following his December 2016 DUI arrest while he was driving a Bradford County Coroner’s Office vehicle. In addition, police said Carman operated his coroner’s office from the WAES-owned building rent free without board knowledge until his resignation in 2019, which deprived Western Alliance a total of $75,000 during the time period.
Carman resigned from his position as coroner at the end of last month after screenshots of an alleged sexual conversation between Carman and the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, posing as a 15-year-old boy, began circulating around social media. It is unknown if any legal action will result from that situation.
Carman will be back in court on Aug. 11 for his preliminary hearing on the theft-related charges.
