Joshua R. Gleco, 27, a former Canton Borough Police Officer and resident of Montoursville charged with 24 counts of crime related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female and illegally recorded phone calls, has pleaded guilty to two offenses of intercepting communications, one count of obscene materials and one count of corruption of minors, according to Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett.
Intercepting communications is classified as a felony of the third degree as is obscene materials, while corruption of minors is a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Gleco had been charged in March with 16 counts of felony intercept communications, seven counts of felony child pornography and one count of corruption of minors relating to an alleged sexual relationship he had with a 16-year-old minor and phone conversations he recorded with numerous individuals, businesses and organizations without their permission.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gleco after an investigation began in 2018 relating to incidents in 2017 that led to a confirmation that Gleco was participating in a sexual relationship with a person under 18, had recorded conversations with numerous individuals without consent and possessed “obscene photos,” according to court documents.
Gleco was a member of the Canton Police Department at the time of the offenses and will be sentenced on Sept. 23 by Judge Evan Williams III, according to Barrett.
