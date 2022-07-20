TOWANDA — The former Bradford County coroner who was charged last year with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local ambulance service organization recently entered a “no contest” plea — averting a trial that was set to begin Tuesday.
According to court documents and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Thomas Carman formally entered a plea of “nolo contendere” to one count of theft by unlawful taking — a grade-two felony.
Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30, according to court documents. The plea of “nolo contendere” essentially means that Carman accepts the conviction of the theft charge without admitting guilt.
The sentencing will come 11 months after Carman was formally arraigned on felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Specifically, Carman is accused of stealing a total of $431,913 from the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service from 2014 to 2019.
According to the original criminal complaint, the Western Alliance Emergency Services Board of Directors discovered that Carman had embezzled money in February 2019 when the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Carman resigned from the CEO position on March 4, 2019, after serving in that role since the turn of the century.
An audit, which was focused on the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019, was carried out by a senior forensic accountant with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. During that time, that accountant uncovered $28,495 in spending on concerts and events; $40,046 for music, games and movies; $62,477 for restaurants and $38,108 for clothing and department stores.
The audit also uncovered that Carman used $1,000 for legal representation following his December 2016 DUI arrest while he was driving a Bradford County Coroner’s Office vehicle. In addition, police said Carman operated his coroner’s office from the WAES-owned building rent free without board knowledge until his resignation in 2019, which deprived Western Alliance a total of $75,000 during the time period.
Weeks before his arrest for the alleged theft, Carman resigned from his post as Bradford County Coroner after alleged inappropriate text messages emerged between Carman and a man posing as a 15-year-old boy.
The man, who called himself the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher,” then posted a video on Youtube showing him confronting a man who appears to be Carman outside of a gas station in Kingston, Pa.
