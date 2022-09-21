The former Bradford County district attorney who was sentenced last year to state prison for sexual abuse charges was denied parole earlier this year, according to the Pennsylvania Parole Board.
Chad Salsman’s next parole hearing will be held in April of next year, according to court documents provided by the state department of corrections.
Assistant Chief Deputy of the Attorney General’s Office Daniel Dye added that as the commonwealth’s representative for the hearing, he objected to Salsman being granted parole.
“His criminal offenses exploited vulnerable women and were an affront to the people of Bradford County,” he said.
In July of last year, Salsman was sentenced to 18 months to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.
Salsman was arrested in February 2021 and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.