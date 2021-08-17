Former DA Salsman disbarred

Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman will no longer be able to practice law in Pennsylvania following his disbarment by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Salsman voluntarily resigned his license to practice law in Pennsylvania, according to Tuesday’s announcement. His disbarment is retroactive to March 25 – the date that the court temporarily suspended his law license.
Salsman was arrested in February and faced two dozen felony and misdemeanor charges including sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation of a witness or victim, prostitution, and obstruction of justice following an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
During his time in private practice, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at the time, “He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
On May 7, Salsman pleaded guilty to the charges of felony promoting prostitution, misdemeanor witness intimidation and misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and resigned from his position as district attorney. In July, he was sentenced to one-and-a-half to five years in state prison.
According to the Pennsylvania Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement, Salsman would have to wait at least five years from the date of his disbarment before he could apply to reinstate his license. Any final decision would be made by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.
According to court documents, Salsman requested that his disbarment be retroactive to the date of his temporary suspension, which the Office of Disciplinary Counsel had opposed.
