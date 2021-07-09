Former DA Salsman gets 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison in the Bradford County Courthouse on Friday.
Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in May.
The former district attorney was sentenced to 9 months to 24 months on the witness intimidation charge; 9 months to 36 months for promoting prostitution. He was also given 48 months special probation for those charges and another 24 months of probation for obstruction of justice.
The maximum penalty Salsman could have faced was 11 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Promoting prostitution, which is a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Obstruction and witness intimidation, both second-degree misdemeanors, carry a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and $5,000 fines.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a Feb. 3 press conference that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
According to the findings of facts from the grand jury, Salsman “used his knowledge of (his clients) vulnerabilities to overcome their lack of consent and sexually assault them. In one case, Salsman assaulted a woman who he knew had been the victim of a prior violent rape. In another case, Salsman assaulted a woman who faced incarceration if Salsman did not help her.”
“Many of his clients struggled with addiction, some even had a history themselves of being sexually assaulted. These are the people that Salsman targeted for his own sick gratification,” Shapiro said.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated with statements from several of Salsman's victims and Salsman himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.