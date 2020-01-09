Former leaders to continue at Troy Borough

Troy Borough Council is shown during a Monday reorganization meeting.

 Review Photo/BRIANNE OSTRANDER

TROY — Troy Borough Council will continue under familiar leadership in 2020.

During a reorganization meeting on Monday, Jason Hodlofski was elected to remain Troy Borough Council president while Christopher O’Connor was voted to serve as vice president.

Troy Borough Manager Dan Close was elected to remain as the town’s primary representative to the Bradford County Tax Collection Committee as he has for years and David Blair was named alternate representative.

Officials announced that Troy Borough Council will continue to meet at 3:30 p.m. on the last Thursday at every month at the Troy Area School District Administrative Building.

All other Troy Borough appointments and committee assignments will be announced at the regularly scheduled January meeting, according to Close.

