SCRANTON — The United State Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, with embezzlement from programs receiving federal funds following an investigation on Monday.
According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, between 2012 and 2019, while employed as a Sheriff’s Deputy, Handzus stole $198,566 from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police according to the Department of Justice.
Court documents showed that Handzus was employed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office from March 6, 2012 until Jan. 4, 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Handzus embezzled, stole or otherwise without authority knowingly converted to her own use money in excess of $10,000 that was awarded each year from federal grant programs intended for the Sheriff’s Office.
According to a plea agreement filed in the US District Court of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Handzus has agreed to plead guilty to the charges of theft, specifically Title 18, United States Code 666, embezzlement from programs receiving federal funds, which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000 as well as the reconciliation of money stolen.
The sentence will be determined by the court.
