TOWANDA — Kerri Strauss, former executive director of the United Way of Bradford County, was awarded the first Community Impact Award given to a community member who improves the well being of Bradford County residents.
As part of her award, Strauss could choose a nonprofit to receive $1,000 on behalf of the United Way; she chose Big Brother Big Sisters. Strauss visited the BBBS office with Joan Smith-Reese, the current executive director of the United Way of Bradford County, to present a check to BBBS Executive Director Lauren Heilweil.
Strauss stated that she chose BBBS because of her volunteer work with the organization when she was in college, and again when she worked at United Way of Berks County. The organization left a lasting impression with Strauss on the importance to youth of providing strong and enduring, professionally supported, mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better.
The program seeks to bring out the full potential of each youth by supporting matches that spend consistent, meaningful time together. Volunteers of BBBS can make a positive difference by being a reliable role model to aid at-risk youth avoid engaging in risky behaviors and, instead, improve and increase development emotionally, cognitively, and socially.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with BBBS should call (570) 265-3009 or email L.Heilweil@twintiersbbbs.org.
United Way of Bradford County’s mission is to annually collect and distribute funds to member agencies, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, while raising awareness of community needs and services provided by these agencies, enabling our community partners to focus resources on helping people.
