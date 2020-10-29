Forty-four more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bradford County on Wednesday.
Since March, Bradford County has been connected with 696 confirmed positive cases of the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county also has 49 probable cases and 10,253 negative COVID-19 tests reported as of Wednesday.
Bradford County did not have any new COVID-19 related deaths reported yesterday with the death count remaining at 14 total COVID-19 related deaths since spring.
Sullivan County has 14 positive cases of COVID-19, five probable cases, one COVID-19 related death and 769 negative tests reported as of Wednesday.
Sayre, Troy and Towanda currently show the highest numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Heath with 150 cases reported in Sayre, 109 in Troy and 89 in Towanda.
The Bradford County Manor reported five new positive COVID-19 cases in residents on Wednesday and one new positive case of the virus in a staff member, which brings the cumulative total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the facility to 113 residents and 54 staff.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health states that 124 residents and 43 staff in five different long term care facilities in Bradford County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Five COVID-19 related deaths have also been traced to long term care facilities in Bradford County, according the the Department of Health.
